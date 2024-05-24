Drake Raps Over Metro Boomin’s ‘BBL Drizzy’ Beat on New Sexyy Red Project

Drake raps over Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" beat on the new Sexyy Red song "U My Everything" off her new EP In Sexyy We Trust.

Drake Slides on "BBL Drizzy" Beat

On Friday (May 24), Sexyy Red dropped her latest offering, which features a guest appearance from Drizzy on the track "U My Everything." On the Tay Keith-produced song, which can be heard below, the beat flips in the middle of The Boy's verse to Metro's viral Drake diss beat.

"BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it/The last one drunk, he did it for free 'cause I sent over so many passports for him, for real," Drake raps over the instrumental. "Don't even worry 'bout all of that s**t/Just keep it natural for 'em, I swear/I got a passion for ya, I swear/I got attraction for ya, I swear, yeah/You think I'm a bastard girl, but I swear/You ain't get your masters but I still break in your back in the master bedroom, I swear/You send a pic in them shorts/And I had to send ya a cash and act like I was there/You the hood b***h of my dreams, Sexyy, girl, you just ask for me, and I'm there."

Metro Boomin Disses Drake With a Beat

After Drake dissed Metro Boomin on the song "Push Ups" by imploring the super producer to "Shut your b***h-a*s up and makes some drums," Metro did just that in the form of the instrumental "BBL Drizzy," which plays into the rumor that Drake has surgery done on his body. Metro offered a free beat to the person with the best verse over the track. He later upped the ante and offered $10,000 to the winner plus a free track, which prompted a wave of hilarious entries.

Drake responded to the beat on social media, "You just cheffed a beat about my a*s?" Now he appears to be having fun with the viral track.

Hear Drake rapping over Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" beat below.

Listen to Sexyy Red's "U My Everything" Featuring Drake