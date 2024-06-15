Drake Hit With Trademark Infringement Lawsuit by Apparel Brand Members Only – Report

Drake's touring company has been hit with a trademark lawsuit by iconic apparel brand Members Only.

Drake Sued for Trademark Infringement by Members Only

According to court documents obtained by XXL, apparel brand Members Only is suing Drake's touring company, Away From Home Touring Inc., for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed on June 11 in New York federal court, alleges that merch sold during Drake's It's All a Blur Tour violated Members Only trademarks.

The iconic 1980s fashion brand is not accusing the OVO Sound leader of selling counterfeit Members Only merchandise. Instead, the brand asserts that Drizzy's T-shirts infringe on their trademark by prominently featuring the phrase "Members Only" in large script across the front.

In their complaint, the current owner of the Members Only brand, JR Apparel World LLC, stated that although the "Members Only" insignia on the tees is in reference to Drake's song of the same name on his latest album For All the Dogs, it does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give Live Nation (which backed the tour) and/or Drake license to use the Members Only trademark in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items.

The lawsuit alleges that Drake’s shirts are going to confuse fans into thinking the real Members Only brand is somehow involved with the tees and cause confusion in the marketplace.

JR Apparel claims they have attempted to amicably resolve the issue with Away From Home Touring Inc. between April 3, 2024 and June 6, 2024 but to no avail. They are demanding the destruction of all infringing T-shirts in Away From Home's possession and a full accounting of all profits generated from their sale.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour Top 20 Grossing Hip-Hop Acts of All Time

According to a Billboard feature published on Nov. 2, 2023, revealing the Top 20 Grossing Hip-Hop Acts of All Time, Drake has taken the top spot, earning an impressive $472.9 million from just over 300 tour shows. Those shows have been attended by 3.9 million diehard fans.

Last year, Drizzy 's It's All a Blur Tour sold nearly 400,000 tickets and raked in over $105 million in revenue.

