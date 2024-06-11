Video Shows Sexyy Red Wielding Metal Pole During Airport Brawl

Video shows Sexyy Red involved in a huge brawl at the airport in Newark, N.J. this past weekend, and she's wielding a metal pole.

Sexyy Red Wields Metal Pole Amid Airport Brawl

On Tuesday (June 11), a day after reports surfaced that Sexyy Red has been arrested following a fight at the Newark Liberty International Airport over the weekend, TMZ obtained video of the incident. The fight occurred on June 8. In the clip, which can be seen below, a fight breaks out between multiple men next to a terminal entrance. The St. Louis rapper then enters the screen wielding a metal pole before she is knocked to the ground.

Security steps in to try and maintain order. During another section of the video, Sexyy Red sneaks past them and attempts to hit someone off-camera while her entourage is in tow.

Sexyy Red Arrested

The "Pound Town" rapper, born Janae Wherry, was arrested following the incident, XXL has confirmed via a statement from the New Jersey Port Authority on Tuesday.

"At 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th, PAPD were called to respond to a fight in progress at EWR Terminal C, gate 82," the statement reads. "Two victims were found to have lacerations to their heads. The two males accompanying Ms. Wherry, Leslie Baptiste and Carl Thompson, were arrested for assault, and Ms. Wherry was arrested for disorderly conduct. The male victims were transported to University Hospital with minor injuries."

After being released on Monday morning (June 10), Sexyy hopped on Instagram and briefly commented on the incident.

"I just got out, good morning," she says in the clip while showing off a bag of her belongings.

Check out footage of the wild brawl involving Sexyy Red at the Newark Liberty International Airport and her reaction below.

