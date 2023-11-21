Sexyy Red says she's going to make Kidz Bop songs after a teacher went viral for expressing her frustration due to her students asking to hear Sexyy Red's age-inappropriate songs.

Sexyy Red Responds to Viral Complaint About Her Music

Sexyy Red has made a name off her unapologetically raunchy lyrics. On Monday night (Nov. 20), the pregnant rapper responded to a viral video of a teacher complaining about her young students being Sexyy Red fans.

"Gurl play poundtown skeeyee & stfu," Sexyy Red wrote in a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Ima make some kidz bop songs for yall fr," she added in a follow-up post, referring to the brand that makes kid-friendly covers of popular songs.

Teacher's Complaint About Sexyy Red Music Goes Viral

On Monday, video of a teacher complaining about Sexyy Red's music corrupting the youth went viral.

"It is horrifying," the woman says in the clip below. "Your 5-year-old daughters are asking to listen to 'Pound Town' and 'SkeeYee.' Your daughters. Your 5-year-old daughters are asking, 'Can we listen to 'Pound Town'?'"

This isn't the first time Sexyy Red has responded to complaints about her music. Back in September, she responded to an accusation that she's misguiding Black women.

Check out the teacher's viral complaint and Sexyy Red's response below.

See Sexyy Red's Response to Viral Complaint About Her Music

Sexyy Red tweet. sexyyred314_/Twitter loading...