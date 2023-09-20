Sexyy Red Reacts to Accusation She’s Misguiding Black Women

Sexyy Red has responded after being called out for misguiding Black women.

Sexyy Red Reacts to X Post Calling Her a Bad Example

Sexyy Red has quickly become one of the hottest young rappers out, with raunchy singles like "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee" climbing DSPs and music charts. On Tuesday (Sept. 19), a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, named @bossedup_tre, called out the St. Louis rapper for being an industry plant sent to set a bad example for women of color.

"Sexyy Red was really put out to misguide our blk women, and it's working," @bossedup_tre posted.

Sexyy Red caught wind of the post and defended herself, implying her only influence is to get women to dance.

"Makin y'all shake a** misguiding y'all?" Sexyy Red responded to the post.

Sexyy Red's Meteoric Rise to Fame

Sexyy Red has become one of the most buzzing rappers in the rap game in 2023 and has already received musical cosigns from the likes of Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Lil Durk and others. Drake even put Sexyy Red on his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage as the opening act. Last month, Sexyy Red announced her first-headlining Hood Hottest Princess Tour, which is slated to begin next month and will touch down in cities like New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and more .

Read More: Sexyy Red Continues to Perform While Wild Brawl Breaks Out During Show