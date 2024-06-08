Drake on Daddy Duty at Adonis’ Soccer Game

After a chaotic month at home, which included a shooting on his property, Drake was on daddy duty as he watched his son Adonis play soccer with a sense of pride.

Drake Shows Fatherly Support at Adonis' Soccer Game

On Friday (June 7), TMZ posted a video of Drake being a proud soccer dad as he watched his son Adonis before his match on Thursday (June 6). In the clip below, Drizzy stands on the sidelines rocking a stylish outfit that includes a T-shirt, dress pants and a cardigan casually draped around his neck.

Drake briefly speaks to the child's mother, Sophie Brussaux, as he watches Adonis warm up. Noticeably, there is security surrounding him and Brussaux. In another segment, Drake casually walks off the field with security in two while being surrounded by a cluster of kids vying for his attention.

Drake's Toronto Home Invaded by Two Trespassers

Drake's fatherly time at his son's soccer game is in stark contrast to the mayhem that was occuring at his Toronto mansion last month.

In May of 2024, the OVO leader had three trespassing incidents with one individual responsible for two of those occurrences. In those incidents, the intruders were confronted by security guards, possibly employed by Drake's security firm, and they managed to subdue them by the gate. Subsequently, the Toronto police became involved and the trespassers were issued citations.

Those events are separate from a shooting that took place on May 7 at Drake's mansion aka The Embassy. According to the Toronto Sun, a 48-year-old security guard was shot in a drive-by attack in front of the property.

The security guard sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest and was unconscious when authorities arrived. The man was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, where he underwent emergency surgery. An insider told the newspaper that the injured guard's wounds were not life-threatening.

Watch Drake show his fatherly support for Adonis at his soccer game below.

