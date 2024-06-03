Sexyy Red Receives Mixed Reactions for Having Trump-Inspired MAGA Hat on Stage

Sexyy Red received mixed reactions from fans on social media after a huge Donald Trump MAGA-inspired hat was spotted on stage during her set at the 2024 Roots Picnic music festival this weekend.

Fans React to Huge Trump-Inspired MAGA Hat During Sexyy Red's Performance

On Monday (June 3), blog page The Neighborhood Talk went to Instagram and uploaded a clip of Sexyy Red performing "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" at the 2024 Roots Picnic music festival at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on June 2.

However, the rapper received different reactions about her performance from fans based on having a customized Donald Trump-inspired hat prop on stage. Instead of using the former former president's slogan, "Make America Great Again," as the font, the St. Louis rhymer replaced the word "America" with Sexyy, half of her pseudonym. The MAGA hat was made popular during Trump's presidency. The video of Sexyy Red's "Make America Sexyy Again" hat can be seen below.

Fans and fellow artists expressed in the comment section of the post that they were on the fence about Sexyy Red symbolically supporting Donald Trump.

"Even if she supports trump what’s the problem? Everyone has their own views," producer Sonny Digital typed.

"I just feel like this is very distasteful to the black community! trump don’t care nothing about us," an Instagram user wrote in the comments.

Another person mentioned that Sexyy Redd has been vocal about being Team Trump.

"Why are we gagging? She has always been pro-Trump [laughing emoji]. This ain’t news [three laughing emojis]," they posted.

This isn't the first time that Sexyy Red has had the Trump and MAGA-inspired hat on stage during a performance. In April of 2024, she used the prop during her set at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C.

Sexyy Red Reacts to Opinions About Trump and MAGA-Inspired Hat on Stage

After her recent performance at the 2024 Roots Picnic music festival surfaced online, Sexyy Red hopped on X on June 3 to address fans' divided reactions to the MAGA-inspired hat being on stage during her performance.

In the tweet, which can be seen below, the rapper suggested that she wasn't advocating for the former POTUS leader's presidency with her stage prop.

"It’s Sexyy Red 4 President [American flag emoji]," she typed. "I'm my own candidate. I’m not endorsing anybody, period [kiss emoji]."

Sexyy Red Shows Her Support for President Donald Trump

In the past, Sexyy Red has made it clear that she's a Donald Trump stan. In October of 2023, the rapper expressed she wanted Trump back in office during an appearance on This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von.

Sexyy was siding with Donald Trump because he assisted African Americans with their incarcerations.

"I like Trump," Sexyy Red told Von at the 1:20:37 mark of the interview below. "They support him in the hood. At first, I don't think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office."

The promo for her new music and stage shows seem to mirror her love for Donald Trump as well. This is based on her use of political slogans and images like the American flag on projects like In Sexyy We Trust. As a result, fans may shy away from Sexyy based on their own views on the former president.

The past president is currently under fire. On May 30, Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in a hush money trial.

Take a look at the Trump-Inspired MAGA hat on stage during Sexyy Red's performance.

Watch Sexyy Red Perform With a Trump-Inspired MAGA Hat on Stage

See People React to Sexyy Red's Performance With a Trump-Inspired MAGA Hat on Stage

See Sexyy Red Speak About Her Recent Performance With a Trump-Inspired MAGA Hat on Stage

Watch Sexyy Red Explain Why She Supports Trump