Eminem has provided footnotes including 11 surprising facts about his debut single "My Name Is."

Eminem Releases "My Name Is" Video With Footnotes

On Thursday (March 7), Eminem released a new version of the video for his 1999 debut single "My Name Is," to commemorate it being 25 years since the song's release in January of 1999. The video, which can be viewed below, features footnotes provided by Eminem that give 11 surprising facts about the song and video's creation, including details on the beat's creation by Dr. Dre. and comments about it being Em's first big budget video. At one point, Em addresses whether he was high on ecstasy in the video.

"If you look closely at my eyes in the scenes where I'm dressed like Bill Clinton, it may look like I was high on ecstasy during that part of the shoot. But that's just a rumor," the footnote reads.

Read More: Eminem Is Still Using a BlackBerry in 2024

Benzino Shares Photo of Eminem Dressed as Britney Spears in "The Real Slim Shady" Video

This blast from the past comes on the heels of Benzino sharing a photo of Eminem dressed as Britney Spears in the video for Em's single "The Real Slim Shady" last month. Like the "My Name Is" video, Slim dresses up as multiple pop culture figures in "The Real Slim Shady" visual, including the troubled pop star. ’Zino used the screenshot as an attempt to clown the Detroit rapper in their ongoing beef.

See Eminem's "My Name Is" video with footnotes featuring surprising facts about the track below.

Watch Eminem's 11 Surprising Facts About His "My Name Is" Video