Benzino Takes Aim at Eminem Again by Making Fun of Em Dressed Like Britney Spears

Benzino takes aim at Eminem again by making fun of a photo of Em dressed like Britney Spears.

Benzino Returns to Dissing Eminem

On Friday (Feb. 23), Benzino put his beef with Eminem back on the broiler by dissing Em on social media. In a post shared on Instagram, which can be seen below, Benzino shared a photo of Eminem on the set of his "The Real Slim Shady" video in 2000 dressed up as Britney Spears wearing a blond wig, schoolgirl outfit and knee-high stockings.

"This is your rap God huh?" Benzino captioned the post. "Y’all can have him, he even got the white stockings pulled up to thighs. SMH shit is ridiculous, and no this ain’t AI."

Benzino Cries About Eminem Beef on Drink Champs Podcast

Benzino's latest shot at Eminem comes after Benzino's viral interview on Drink Champs podcast last week where he broke down in tears while addressing the two decade-long beef with Shady.

"I don't have nothing against Eminem. He can rap but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more," an emotional Benzino said. "My daughter came to industry figuring 'I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad.'"

"I don't hate Eminem," he continued. "I don't know him to hate him. I don't hate white people tired of this s**t, man. It's just too much. I don't want to be the bad guy."

Benzino has since responded to being clowned for his emotional outburst.

Check out Benzino's post taking aim at Eminem again with a photo of Em dressed like Britney Spears and see Em dressed up as Britney Spears in "The Real Slim Shady" video below.

See Benzino's Post Dissing Eminem

Watch Eminem Getting Into Costume for "The Real Slim Shady" Video

Watch Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady" Video