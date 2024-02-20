Benzino Addresses Crying While Talking About Eminem Beef in Drink Champs Interview

Benzino is addressing crying in his new Drink Champs interview while talking about his two-decade long beef with Eminem.

Benzino Responds to Jokes About Him Crying on Drink Champs

Benzino has been the butt of jokes after breaking down in tears while addressing his beef with Em in the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. On Sunday (Feb. 18), Benzino addressed his teary-eyed appearance on the show. On his Instagram page, ’Zino shared a graphic, which can be viewed below, titled "Reasons Why Crying Is Good," which lists the benefits of shedding tears.

"I had so much built up anger, frustration and evil built up inside of me…….Ngl, minus the alcohol….I needed that s**t…..it really helped," he captioned the post.

On Monday (Feb. 19), Benzino shared a post from Instagram user @hocus45th that defends the former Boston rapper's tearful expression.

"I see a lot of people laughing at Benzino crying, I don't find that funny at all," the post reads. "I seen killers get emotional and start breaking down in tears. Crying don't make you weak, crying is just a human emotion, don't ever get it twisted a n***a will cry right before he push your s**t back."

Benzino Addresses Eminem Beef

Eminem and Benzino's beef dates back to when Benzino was the co-owner of The Source and has never been resolved. Eminem rehashed the beef when he dissed Benzino on the track "Doomsday Pt 2," which was released in January. Benzino responded on back-to-back diss songs "Vulturius" and "Rap Elvis," which he released within 48 hours of each other, before proclaiming victory. Benzino appeared as a guest on Drink Champs on Feb. 17, where he broke down while addressing the beef.

"I don't hate Eminem," he said. "I don't know him to hate him. I don't hate White people. I'm tired of this s**t, man. It's just too much. I don't want to be the bad guy."

Check out Benzino's posts in response to jokes for crying on Drink Champs while talking about his beef with Eminem below.

