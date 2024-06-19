Nelly and Ashanti Have Been Secretly Married for Months – Report

Nelly and Ashanti have reportedly been secretly married for months.

Nelly and Ashanti Married Since Last December

On Wednesday (June 19), TMZ reported the couple has been married since 2023. Specifically, the celebrity news site claims to have obtained public records that show the two entertainers were wed legally on Dec. 27, 2023. The marriage documents show they were married in St. Louis County, which is where Nelly is from.

XXL has reached out to Nelly's camp for comment.

Nelly and Ashanti Expexting Child

Nelly and Ashanti fueled rumors that they had rekindled their relationship from the early 2000s last February when they were spotted wearing matching chains. This occured shortly after Irv Gotti's viral Drink Champs interview where he spoke about his alleged relationship with the former Murder Inc. singer. A few months later, Nelly and Ashanti seemed to confirm things when they were spotted holding hands at a boxing event. On Dec. 4, 2023, Us Weekly broke the news that Ashanti is pregnant.

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," Ashanti said about being with child in a statement to Essence. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

This past April, they confirmed they were engaged. It appears as though the couple either had a very private wedding or have yet to exchange vows in a public ceremony, which may occur following their child's birth.

