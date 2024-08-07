Nelly Arrested for Ecstasy Possession – Report

UPDATE (AUG. 7):

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, has issued a statement regarding the rapper's arrest for ecstasy possession and no proof of insurance today. According to Rosenblum, Nelly, born Cornell Haynes Jr, was not charged with drug possession.

See the statement in full below.

"Mr. Haynes was not charged with drug possession. He was arrested for 'No Proof of Insurance' from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice. Mr. Haynes was targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer. After winning several jackpots, at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater; instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes' winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants. The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts including one just a week prior without incident or a background check. Once Mr. Haynes was informed of the warrant for a No Proof of lnsurance infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff Mr. Haynes behind his back and parade him through the casino in front of other patrons. This officer then conducted a search without probable cause where he claimed to have found alleged 'ecstasy' in Mr. Haynes' personal property. Under similar circumstances, assuming there was an old warrant without any notice to the individual for no proof of insurance, any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way. It is also important to note, that Mr. Haynes, as part of the requirements to travel internationally, is regularly asked to supply proof of no warrants. Including FBI checks. There were none. I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer's conduct."

ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 7):

Nelly was arrested for ecstasy possession and a previous warrant in his home state of Missouri earlier today.

Nelly Arrested for Ecstasy After Leaving Casino

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), news broke that Nelly had been taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to Variety, the rapper was at Hollywood Casino near St. Louis when he was asked to show his ID by the Missouri Gaming Commission before leaving the premises.

Apparently, the St. Louis native was in the casino and won a jackpot. As a result of winning, a background check was done on Nelly. Authorities found a prior warrant on Nelly for failure to appear for not having proof of insurance stemming from a 2018 incident.

Nelly's car was also reportedly searched by Missouri State Highway officers and ecstasy pills were found. The Midwest MC was charged with drug possession and brought to the Maryland Heights Police Department around 4:45 a.m. He has since been released.

XXL has reached out to Nelly's team, Maryland Heights Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol for comment.

Despite his recent arrest, the diamond-selling artist has been grabbing more positive headlines lately. Nelly and Ashanti are expecting a baby together any day now. This marks his fifth child and Ashanti's first. The rapper and singer reportedly got married late last year, ahead of the baby's arrival. Public records show they were married in St. Louis county where Nelly is from. Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their romance last year after dating on-and-off for 11 years from 2003 to 2014.