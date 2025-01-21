After Facing Major Backlash, Nelly Performs at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ball to Mixed Reactions

After facing tons of backlash, Nelly was one of the musical guests who graced the stage at Donald Trump's Liberty Inaugural Ball.

Nelly Performs at Trump Inauguration Event

On Monday (Jan. 20), Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States and celebrated the feat with multiple balls taking place across Washington, D.C. Nelly was a special performer at the Liberty Inaugural Ball where he gave the crowd a medley of songs including "Hot in Herre," "E.I.," "Country Grammar," "Dilemma" and more.

Other musicians performing at the ball included Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean and The Village People.

People React to Nelly Performance

The reactions to Nelly's performance were mixed and appeared to depend on what side of the political fence people were on.

"Props to Nelly," another person posted. "I’m hoping Eminem will wake up to the Liberal lies as well. He’s still one of my favorites but they have him wrapped around their finger."

"Looks just as whack as I thought it would," another X user opined.

Nelly Responds to Backlash for Performing at Trump Ball

Nelly isn't the only hip-hop artist to perform at a Trump event in the past few days. On Jan. 17, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy performed at Trump's pre-inauguration Crypto Ball. Nelly responded to backlash after his performance at the Trump event was announced last week.

"I thought you was riding with me because I put on for my city and I try to bring my city up every step of the way," Nelly said during an interview on Willie D Live that aired on YouTube on Jan. 18. "I did not know you was riding with me because you thought I would ride with who you voted for. I didn’t know that,” he said. “I didn’t know I had to agree with your political choices, and I thought it was the things that you do not the things that you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won. This isn’t a campaign, this isn’t an RNC. I’m not out on a political campaign."

"I am honored to be performing for the office for the president of the United States, regardless," he added.

On Monday, he again downplayed the controversy, telling ABC News: "It's not political for me."

Check out Nelly performing at President Donald Trump's Liberty Inaugural Ball and reactions below.

