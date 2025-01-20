Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, and Nelly Get Serious Backlash for Performing at or Attending Trump’s Inaugural Events, Some Even Had to Defend Their Decisions

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy performed at one of Donald Trump's pre-inauguration events and are getting serious blowback.

Multiple Rappers Perform at Trump Ball

On Jan. 17, the Crypto Ball went down in Washington, D.C., in celebration of Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday (Jan. 20). Surprisingly, multiple rappers showed up and provided entertainment for the pro-MAGA crowd. A suited and booted Snoop Dogg took the stage, serving as a DJ and also performing songs like "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Nuthin But a G Thang." Rozay performed at the event as well, giving the crowd renditions of "B.M.F." and "All I Do Is Win." Soulja also entertained the crowd with his hit singles "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" and "Turn My Swag On."

The support from hip-hop isn't stopping there. Nelly is also slated to perform at Trump's Liberty Inaugural Ball today.

Rappers Recieve Backlash for Trump Event Performances

Hip-hop fans on social media were quick to call out the rappers for aligning with Trump. Many people shared a video from 2017 where Snoop dissed any rapper who would perform at Trump's first inauguration.

"Which one of you jiggaboo-a*s n*ggas is gon' be the first one to do it?" Snoop questioned eight years ago. "I'm waiting. I'm gon' roast the f**k out one of you Uncle Tom-a*s n*ggas."

Snoop's change of heart about Trump seems to be connected to Trump pardoning Death Row co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris in 2021. Earlier this year, Snoop noted that he had love and respect for Trump.

"Rick Ross called Drake a white boy all summer & Soulja boy said Drake went out sad yet these bozos on stage shucking & jiving for Trump," another person on X tweeted.

Nelly and Soulja Boy have responded to the backlash. Soulja Boy says it was simply about money.

"They paid me a bag," SB said in a video shared on social media. "Obama ain't never put no money in my f**king pockets, n*gga."

Nelly downplayed the backlash.

"I am honored to be performing for the office for the president of the United States, regardless," he said during an interview on Willie D Live.

See people reacting to Snoop, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy's performing at Trump's ball and check out video of their performances below.

See People React to Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy Performing at Pre-Inauguration Ball

Watch Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy Perform at Trump's Pre-Inauguration Ball

Snoop Dogg

Rick Ross

Soulja Boy

Watch Soulja Boy and Nelly React to Backlash