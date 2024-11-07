Boosie BadAzz Begs Donald Trump for Presidential Pardon, But Does the Rapper Have a Shot?

Donald Trump was only the president-elect for less than 48 hours before Boosie BadAzz was banging his line on social media in dire straits begging for a pardon. But does the Louisiana rapper actually have a chance at getting on The Donald's list?

On Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 6), while the rest of the U.S. was either reeling in disappointment or joyously celebrating the return of MAGA SZN, Boosie was putting together an informal proposition for the next Commander-in-Chief.

@realDonaldTrump CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE?" Boosied questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g .THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED!! SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE!! THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL!!"

In addition to his pardon request, Boosie had another appeal to Trump.

"Oh one more thing can u sit down with me n talk about U GIVING POLICE immunity," Boosie added. "I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. 'PLEASE DONT DO THIS' anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES sh*t killing me."

Donald Trump's Pardon Power

The Constitution gives the president the power to give reprieves and pardons for federal offenses. Trump granted executive clemency to 237 people during his four years in office in the forms of pardons of people charged with crimes and commutating sentences of those already in jail or prison. Normally, formal requests for pardons are sent to the Office of the Pardon Attorney. However, many of Trump's clemencies were reportedly granted to people he had personal relationships with or for political gain.

Two of Trump's biggest pardons in the hip-hop world were Kodak Black and Lil Wayne. As Trump was leaving office in January of 2021, he commutated Yak's prison sentence for a federal firearm charge, granting the South Florida rapper an early release. Trump also pardoned Tunechi. Wayne was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge in December of 2020. In both cases, the common denominator was their attorney Bradford Cohen who had a long-standing relationship with Trump.

Trump also granted clemency to Death Row Records cofounder Michael "Harry-O" Harris.

Does Boosie Have a Shot?

Boosie was arrested by federal authorities last June who picked up a local gun case the Lousiana rapper caught where he was charged with felony firearm possession in San Diego. The judge initially refused to dismiss the charges and Boosie was prepared to take the case to trial. However, this past July, the charges were dismissed. In another plot twist, the dismissal of the case is now being appealed.

Unlike many rappers who have blasted Trump, Boosie has played the fence about the controversial politician in the past. In a 2019 interview on VladTV, Boosie said he won't go at Trump because Trump could get the CIA to end his life. The following year, Boosie commented that Trump made Lil Pump look like a "house n*gg**" after the South Florida rapper popped out at a Trump rally. Back in April, Boosie insisted Trump's criminal indictment made him more appealing to Black people.

Could Trump set this presidency off by pardoning Boosie as an endearing move to the hip-hop community? Possibly. But something tells us that task is wiped down pretty low on Trump's list of priorities.