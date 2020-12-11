Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge, Faces Prison Time

Lil Wayne has pled guilty in a federal firearm case.

According to documents from the United States Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan,

Southern District of Florida, obtained by XXL on Friday (Dec. 11), Weezy entered a guilty plea in federal court for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon after being arrested on the offense at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Dec. 23, 2019.

At the time, Lil Wayne was a passenger on a private plane that made a stop in Florida before heading to California, which was the aircraft's final destination. An anonymous tip led officers to the airport in search of Wayne. During the incident, officers spoke with Wayne, who said there was a gun in his bag. Police secured a search warrant and discovered a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition, personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone in the rapper's bag.

Lil Wayne was charged by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida on Nov. 17. Last month, his attorney, Howard Srebnick told XXL, "Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

According to a report from TMZ this afternoon, Lil Wayne supposedly agreed to the guilty plea in hopes that he will receive a lighter sentence as a result of him accepting responsibility for the crime.

Tunechi faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted because he has a prior felony gun charge conviction. Weezy pleaded guilty in 2009 to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in New York City after being arrested in 2007, when a New York police officer caught him with a firearm upon boarding the rapper's tour bus. Wayne spent eight months in Rikers Island jail and was released in 2010.

Weezy's sentencing for the 2019 incident has been scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET.

In addition to the lauded MC pleading guilty today, a former manager of the rapper is suing Lil Wayne for $20 million in unpaid commissions.

XXL has reached out to the United States District Court Southern District of Florida, the United States Attorney's Officer Southern District of Florida Lil Wayne's attorney and his team for a comment on this matter.