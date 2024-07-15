N.O.R.E. Predicts Kendrick Lamar and Drake Will Squash Beef, Make Hit Record Together

N.O.R.E. is convinced Kendrick Lamar and Drake will end up squashing their beef and put out a hit collab afterward.

N.O.R.E. Weighs In on Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef

On Monday (July 15), former rapper and current Drink Champs podcast cohost N.O.R.E. offered his thoughts about the aftermath of the monumental rap battle between Kendrick and Aubrey.

"I predict Kendrick and drake squash it and eventually make 1 of the greatest hiphop records of all time!!!" N.O.R.E. tweeted.

N.O.R.E. isn't the only person who doesn't think the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is that serious. In June, Funkmaster Flex questioned if the whole thing was really just a marketing ploy.

Kendrick and Drake Truce?

The possibility of Kendrick Lamar and Drake making amends seems to be slim to none. Especially after the two rappers levied very serious claims against each other in their respective diss tracks. K-Dot accused Drake of liking underage girls, while Drake claimed Kendrick is a domestic abuser. Though the beef appears to be dormant, a truce followed by a collab would be hard to see happening at this point.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's epic rap battle in April and May has been the biggest hip-hop moment of 2024. Many people have declared Kendrick the winner by way of a fourth-round knockout on the chart-topping song "Not Like Us." Last month, K-Dot put on his The Pop Out - Ken & Friends show in Inglewood, Calif. where he performed "Not Likes Us" five times.

Check out N.O.R.E's post weighing in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef below.

