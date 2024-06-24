Funkmaster Flex Questions Whether Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef was a Lyrical Battle or Marketing Strategy

Funkmaster Flex questions whether the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef was a lyrical battle or a marketing strategy.

Funkmaster Flex Questions Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef

On Thursday (June 20), Funk Flex hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, a day after Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert. Instead of celebrating the show, Flex questioned the point of K-Dot and Drizzy's feud to begin with.

"I have Drake/Kendrick question. Was it a lyrical competition?" he opined. "Or a marketing/career relaunch? I need to understand what are the rules in a lyrical battle?"

Fans mostly flooded Flex's comments with support for K-Dot, who performed his Drake diss "Not Like Us" five times at the Pop Out last week.

Funkmaster Flex Declares Drake the Winner

Flex's change of tune comes after he declared Drizzy the victor in an interview with Ebro Darden back in May.

"Drake is by far the winner for me by far," Flex said, praising "Push Ups." "That return shot was super. He wasted no bars in there...it's an amazing comeback. It's an amazing return."

Flex was in the minority in that regard, as the overwhelming majority of people declared K-Dot the champ after the release of "Not Like Us." Kendrick's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert also rubbed some salt in Drake's wound, as he also performed "6:16 in LA" and switched up some lyrics to "Euphoria" to diss Drake again.

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect," Kendrick rapped at the Pop Out.

The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"

Kendrick isn't quite done yet, as he was spotted over the weekend filming the music video for "Not Like Us" in his Compton hometown.

