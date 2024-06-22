Watch Kendrick Lamar Shoot ‘Not Like Us’ Video in Compton

Kendrick Lamar was spotted in his hometown of Compton, Calif., filming the music video for his unofficial Black national anthem, "Not Like Us."

Kendrick Lamar Shoots "Not Like Us" Music Video in Compton

On Saturday (June 22), fan-captured videos surfaced on social media of Kendrick Lamar shooting his music video for "Not Like Us" in Compton, Calif. The video shoot drew massive crowds who wanted to get a glimpse of K-Dot rapping his abrasive lyrics from the Drake diss track.

In one video, which can be viewed below, Kendrick is rapping his verse as he is surrounded by fans who are rapping along with him as well. In another clip, Mustard, who produced "Not Like Us," joins Pulizer Kenny at the legendary Tam's Burgers in Compton as they danced to the hyphy-influenced song.

According to one fan, Kendrick was wearing a vintage Martine Rose track jacket for the video shoot. Resale websites like Grailed.com have the jacket on sale for nearly $500.

At a different location, a fan captured Kendrick filming another scene for his music video wearing a black T-shirt, gray cargo pants, a black leather jacket and military boots.

Kendrick Delivers Electrifying Performance at Pop Out Concert

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video shoot comes days after he delivered an electrifying performance at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Juneteenth (June 19).

One of the many highlights from the event was Kenny performing "Not Like Us" for the first time live in front of a sold-out crowd. Not only that, K-Dot performed the Drake diss track five times.

Additionally, fans witnessed a Black Hippy reunion with K-Dot, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock. Also, mid-way through his rendition of "Euphoria," Kenny added some lyrics and expanded on a bar to diss Drake again.

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect," Kendrick rapped.

The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"

Check out fan-captured videos of Kendrick Lamar shooting his "Not Like Us" music video in Compton below.

