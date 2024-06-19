Black Hippy Reunite at The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Concert

Kendrick Lamar reunites with Black Hippy at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert.

On Wednesday (June 19), Kendrick Lamar surprised the attendees of his Pop Out Juneteenth show by bringing out Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and ScHoolboy Q in that order, marking the first time Black Hippy has been seen together since Kendrick's departure from Top Dawg Entertainment back in 2022.

Jay Rock performed "WIN," while Ab-Soul hopped on stage so K-Dot could perform "6:16 in LA." ScHoolboy Q then popped out to run through "Collard Greens" and "THat Part."

Kendrick Lamar Changes "Euphoria" Lyrics to Diss Drake Again

Kendrick Lamar had also opened up his Pop Out Concert by performing his Drake diss track "Euphoria." During the show, fans noticed that mid-way through the performance Kendrick added a new lyric to the song to diss Drake again.

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect," Kendrick rapped.

The original lyric was: "I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man?/’Cause I ain't see him yet/Matter of fact I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him?"

