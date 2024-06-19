Kendrick Lamar Performs ‘Not Like Us’ Five Times at The Pop Out After Song Introduced by Dr. Dre

Kendrick Lamar performs "Not Like Us" five times at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert, marking the first time he's ever performed the song live.

Kendrick Lamar Performs "Not Like Us"

On Wednesday (June 19), Kendrick performed his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" during his Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles multiple times. During his highly-anticipated show, Kendrick started off the show by choosing violence with the Drake diss "Euphoria" where he switched up a line to diss Drake again. He followed that up with "DNA" before rolling into "Element," "Alright," "Swimming Pools," "Money Trees" with Jay Rock.

After bringing out Ab-Soul, K-Dot performed the first verse of his Drake diss "6:16 in LA" then immediately tagged in ScHoolboy Q who performed "Collard Greens."

Following the Black Hippy reunion, Kendrick got back into solo tracks including "Backseat Freestyle," before getting back on demon time with his "Like That" verse. Next, Kendrick brought out the legendary Dr. Dre who performed "Still D.R.E" and "California Love."

Right after that, Kendrick performed "Not Like Us" after the track was introduced by Dre. He didn't just perform it once. He performed it five times to the delight of the pro-Cali crowd.

The electrifying show comes after Kendrick announced The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert on June 6. The show marks K-Dot's first live performance since he and Drake traded numerous diss tracks in May.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Debuts at No. 1

K-Dot's performance of "Not Like Us" comes as the track still sits comfortably at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song previously debuted at the No. 1 spot on May 13, and at the time shattered a Spotify record once held by Drake for most streams in a single day for a hip-hop song. Kendrick now has four No. 1 songs including "Like That," "Humble" and "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Surprises Graduates With Speech at Compton College

Check out Kendrick Lamar performing his Drake disses below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform "Euphoria"

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform "6:16 in LA"

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform "Not Like Us"