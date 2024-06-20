Drake Seems Unfazed in New Instagram Post After That Kendrick Lamar Concert

While Kendrick Lamar was on the West Coast performing his Drake diss "Not Like Us" five times at The Pop Out concert last night, Drake himself seemed to be unfazed by what was going on.

Drake Focused on Summer Despite Kendrick Lamar Grabbing Headlines for Disses

Early Thursday morning (June 20), Drake posted a selfie on his Instagram Story hours after The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Concert took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Around 4 a.m., Drizzy published the selfie with the words "Summer League" posted on the image. He had a bit of a jovial expression on his face, paying no mind to what happened hours earlier at Kendrick's event.

K-Dot's show, which took place on Juneteenth (June 19), was a celebration of West Coast talent new and old. Dr. Dre, ScHoolboy Q, YG, Westside Boogie, 310babii and Remble were some of the artists that graced the stage during the sets commanded by K-Dot, Mustard and DJ Hed. Kendrick kicked off the concert with his Drake diss "Euphoria," but didn't make the entire night about his vitriolic bars. He moved through plenty of hits from his catalog, and saved his most recent No. 1 smash for last. K-Dot performed "Not Like Us" a total of five times, as the crowd sang every word in unison.

From the fans at the venue, to those watching on the livestream, to the people on X, formerly known as Twitter, K-Dot's show was clearly the talk of the night. However, Drake wasn't paying it any mind based off his social media selfie.

A month ago, Drizzy seemed to signal he was done taking part in his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. The beef, which has been brewing for more than a decade, came to a head in March when Kendrick popped up on Metro Boomin and Future's song "Like That." What followed was a barrage of diss tracks from both sides. Using his IG Story to get a message across that he was done with the disses in May, the OVO leader captioned a photo of a samurai fighting an army of men: "Good times. Summer vibes up next." Drake's catalog proves he tends to own the summer in some way with a track perfect for the sizzling season. His new message about the "Summer League" could be another tease that the vibes are on the way.

Read More: Drake Deletes All Posts About His Rap Battle With Kendrick Lamar From Instagram

Take a look at Drake's message about the summer league below.

drake Instagram photo champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Watch Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out Concert