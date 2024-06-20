Here Are Some Really Funny Tweets About Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Show

Kendrick Lamar united the entire West Coast last night at his The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert, and in typical fashion, social media spent the entire night getting in their comedic bag about the event and all it entailed.

Fans Social Media React to Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends Show

On Wednesday (June 19), which was also Juneteenth, Kendrick Lamar held his massive show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show featured an opening set from DJ Hed, followed by Mustard and a host of performances including Tyler, The Creator, YG, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, a surprise reunion from Black Hippy and Dr. Dre. The highly anticipated show continues to be the talk of the town nearly 24 hours later for several reasons: K-Dot unleashed another diss toward Drake on "Euphoria," Kendrick performed "Not Like Us" five times and what was commonly mentioned was the unification of gangs on the stage and at the show. It's worth noting that gang culture is very prevalent in L.A., and the unity displayed last night was no small feat.

One person tweeted, "Amazon executives watching all these pirus on stage wondering what in the F**K they just greenlit."

Another person said, "Kendrick got Gangchella going crazy right now."

Other people shared their thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's concert being the nail in Drake's proverbial coffin. An X user typed, "I lived long enough to see Aubrey get Ja Ruled. Namaste."

A different tweet said, "THIS HOW YOU SUPPOSED TO TREAT YA ENEMIES KICK THEM WHILE THERE DOWN AND KEEP KICKING THEM AND DON’T STOP KICKING."

The Success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert has given the West Coast plenty of reason to boast, especially following the overall success of K-Dot's "Not Like Us." In addition to the diss track toward Drake becoming an anthem, it also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in May and currently sits at No. 6 on the chart. The DJ Mustard-produced joint was the percieved ending of Kendrick and Drake's rap standoff.

