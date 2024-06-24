Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Pulls Up to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Video Shoot

Popular podcaster Bobbi Althoff pulled up to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video shoot in Compton, Calif. over the weekend.

Bobbi Althoff Pops Out at "Not Like Us" Shoot

On June 22, Kendrick Lamar filmed the video for his Drake diss song "Not Like Us," two days after his epic The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Several celebrities were in attendance, including Bobbi Althoff, who was spotted on set. Video captured of Bobbi below shows her surrounded by a large group of people including rapper YG.

"Bobbi in Bompton with the members, what's brackin'?" the person filming Bobbi asks. "You gotta say what's brackin'?"

"She don't wanna do it," YG says as Bobbi sheepishly declines before waving hello to the camera.

Who Is Bobbi Althoff?

Bobby Althoff started making headlines for her rapper interviews in 2023 when she managed to lock down a viral Drake interview on her The Really Good Podcast. After the interivew, there were rumors of some kind of beef between Bobbi and The Boy. Since then, she has interviewed rhymers like Offset, Lil Yachty, Sukihana, Saweetie, and most recently, Mozzy. Her soccer mom, dead-pan interview style has been compared to Funny Marco. She has also been accused by some people of being a culture vulture.

Check out the video of Bobbi Althoff at Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video shoot below.

Watch Bobbi Althoff With YG at the Video Shoot for "Not Like Us"