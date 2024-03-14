Word on road is podcaster Bobbi Althoff was removed from Drake's SXSW party after she tried to casually stroll into the venue amid their alleged friction.

Bobbi Althoff Escorted Out of Drake Party

On Monday (March 11), Drake hosted, in name only, a party at Mayfair nightclub in Austin, Texas during SXSW following the premiere of the documentary Magic City: An American Fantasy, which Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment co-executive produced. According to a report by Daily Mail, published on Tuesday (March 12), podcaster and speculated industry plant Bobbi Althoff tried to casually stroll into the soiree but was reportedly removed by security.

A source tells Daily Mail, "I have no idea how she got in because she was not invited by organizers or hosts of the event. If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it's easy to see why she wasn't invited—and why she was removed as soon as possible."

Tension Between Drake and Bobbi Althoff?

Last July, Drake appeared on Bobbi Althoff's podcast in a cringy interview that went viral online. Afterward, rumors began to circulate that there was friction between them after Drake unfollowed Bobbi on Instagram shortly after their interview. Back in January, Bobbi addressed the rumored issues with Drake on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.