Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Clears the Air on Any Beef With Drake

Bobbi Althoff has cleared the air about her rumored beef with Drake in a new interview.

On Wednesday (Jan. 31), Bobbi Althoff sat down for an interview with Keke Palmer on her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. When asked about issues with Drake, Althoff said she wasn't sure why Drizzy unfollowed her on social media shortly after posting their interview together on Althoff's The Really Good Podcast last July.

"I guess we'll never know," Althoff said in the video below. The podcaster then said that she spoke to Drizzy "maybe a month ago."

"He's a very nice person and he's definitely, clearly, changed the trajectory...changed my whole career," Althoff said. "It was either him or Funny Marco, but both of them definitely changed my whole entire life, so it's crazy."

She continued, "Because of who Drake is, like I remember him in his Degrassi days. You know that interviewing him is going to change your career. It was something I knew would happen. Then sitting on the interview for a while was like the craziest thing. Like I have this interview I am going to post and I'm like, Oh my god, just any day now I'm gonna post this interview and it's gonna like change my life, and it did."

Althoff then said she wasn't sure why Drake ultimately removed her interview, which happened back in July of 2023.

Drake and Bobbi Althoff Rumors Persist After Interview Gets Taken Down

The update comes after rumors were flying last year as to why Bobbi and Drizzy ultimately unfollowed each other on social media. At one point, Althoff was forced to deny speculation that she had hooked up with Drake and divorced her husband.

"My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true," Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy asked in a message. Althoff replied: “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.”

Drake has never publicly commented on the speculation.

