Drake Calls Out Young Thug Judge After Video Leaks of Thug’s Jail Call With Mariah The Scientist

On Thursday (Jan. 25), Drake weighed in on video that leaked on Wednesday (Jan. 24), showing a clip of a jail call between Young Thug and Thug's girlfriend Mariah The Scientist.

"This gotta be some form of jail misconduct," Drake wrote in a post on his Instagram Story, which can be seen below. "You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain. Somebody benefited from this video even existing and that's shameful. Whole case is a wash. Just 3 the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta."

"S**t is disgraceful," Drake continued. "Is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo Ural Glanville," he added, calling out the judge presiding over the YSL RICO trial.

Meek Mill also chimed in on the topic, posting on X, "This a top tier lawsuit your personal call not suppose to be on the street!"

On Wednesday, a clip of a jail call between Young Thug and Mariah made its way online. In the clip, which can be seen below, the couple expresses their love for each other and speak briefly about a gift Thug recently purchased for Mariah. It is unclear who leaked the video.

