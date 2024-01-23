Here’s What Happened on Day 20 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

Young Thug returned to court to continue to fight for his freedom in the YSL RICO trial.

Day 20 of the Young Thug Trial

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), the Young Thug YSL RICO trial resumed in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. The trial once again featured testimony from YSL cofounder Trontavious "Tick" Stephens, who was expected to be one of the prosecution's star witnesses. However, the day took a strange turn when Tick was suddenly excused in favor of another witness.

Tick Unexpectedly Excused After Being Questioned About Instagram

During his brief time on the stand, Tick again faced questioning from lead prosecutor Adriane Love, this time about an Instagram picture he posted where he was sitting in front of a blue Rolls Royce. Love questioned him about the all-green outfit he was wearing in the photo, as well as his jewelry and Instagram handle "_1Slug." The caption of the post thanked Young Thug for the car, and Tick testified that he was also wearing a Rolex.

After a bit more of a back and forth between Judge Ural Glanville and prosecutor Love, the court was adjourned for lunch, and Tick was asked to head back to his "headquarters" in favor of another witness.

New Witness Is Called to the Stand After Tick Is Excused

After Tick was unexpectedly excused about halfway through the proceedings, Judge Glanville said the decision was to make time for another State witness. The witness was apparently under a time constraint. A woman, who was not named or visible on livestream but had a severe throat cold, was then ushered to the stand by the State. She was questioned by prosecutor Keith Adams, and the woman testified that she saw her car being stolen in her Atlanta neighborhood by a young Black man. She couldn't name anyone in the courtroom as being responsible for the theft.

The witness was then excused, and the court was adjourned for the day. Tick will resume his testimony on Wednesday (Jan. 24).

YFN Lucci Pleads Guilty

In an unrelated court case, YFN Lucci pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, in connection to his indictment on gang charges in 2021. With time served, Lucci could be free in a little over three months.

XXL reached out to YFN Lucci's attorney Drew Findling, who provided this statement on the update in the case:

"After three years of pretrial litigation, more than two weeks of jury selection and three years of incarceration waiting for his jury trial, today, the prosecution finally relented and dismissed the murder and RICO charges against Rayshawn Bennett."

Most notably, Lucci's attorney again shut down rumors about his client testifying in the YSL trial during a press conference. He said that was never on the table.

"Anybody who says that is a liar," Findling said. "We all just went to court today. Clear as day, there is no cooperation in the YSL case. He will not be testifying in that case."

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Jeffery Williams, known as Young Thug, is facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors will attempt to prove that Thug and five codefendants used the YSL record label as a front for violent gang activity. The state claims YSL has committed numerous violent crimes throughout Atlanta, inclduing armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men and one White man, will decide whether Thug is guilty or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Watch Day 20 of the Young Thug YSL trial below.

