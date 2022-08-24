Irv Gotti Faces Backlash After Explaining How He Initiated His Relationship With Ashanti

Irv Gotti's infatuation with his alleged 20-year-old tryst with Ashanti has the music executive facing backlash once again.

Episode three of The Murder Inc. Story docuseries aired last night (Aug. 23) on BET. The latest installment featured Irv recounting the day he supposedly bagged Ashanti.

"I'm separated from [my wife] Deb. I'm on my own. And Ashanti's coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing," Irv said. "She used to wear these Juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat," he continued. "Her ass was looking great. So, one day I was like, 'Yo, I'll take you home.' She said, 'Bet, cool.' We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?"

The internet is once again blasting Irv for thoughtlessly spilling tea about Ashanti from two decades ago.

"Irv Gotti has a really fascinating career arc and story and had a real chance to redeem the Murder Inc legacy and he’s choosing to ruin it all by being a dweeb about Ashanti," journalist and author David Dennis Jr. opined on Twitter. "For example they made a real compelling argument about reframing how we look at their feud with 50 and nobody is talking about it. It’s all about his obsession with a woman out of his league from 20 years ago who is paying him dust in 2022."

"Something about Irv Gotti gives me delusional," another person tweeted. "Idk if I believe his relationship storyline about Ashanti. I’m sure they were fooling around but I think he was the only one in a relationship lol."

"The fact that Ashanti won’t claim him is so upsetting to Irv Gotti because it confirms what he likely knows deep down, that Ashanti was always the asset and he was always the liability," someone else added to the conversation.

Irv has been a topic of discussion since he went on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month and spoke about his alleged extramarital relationship with Ashanti in the early 2000s, giving details on their sexual encounters and claiming Ashanti defected after Irv went to jail for money laundering in 2005. The Murder Inc. cofounder has faced scrutiny for his revelations, even from his own peers.

Irv doesn't appear the least bit remorseful for the can of worms he opened by being a Chatty Patty.

"The one thing you gotta know about me, I am cool in my gangster," Irv said in a recent interview on Houston's 97.9 The Box. "I am cool with who I am as a person. That gives me the ability to talk about things that the normal person won't talk about. I don't care. It's my truth. It's my life. It's my story. This is what happened."

Ashanti has yet to comment publicly on Irv's claims. The next episode of The Murder Inc. Story airs on Aug. 30.

See Reactions to Irv Gotti's Latest Claims About Ashanti Below