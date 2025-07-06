Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2025

Death, though inevitable, is always a tough pill to swallow. This year, the rap world has been rocked by news of the passing of several notable hip-hop artists.

The year began with the tragic news of the death of DJ Unk. The Atlanta DJ and rapper died at the age of 43 on Jan. 24. Unk, born Anthony Platt, died after suffering a heart attack in his sleep. Unk's former record label, Big Oomp Records, memorialized Unk with a post on Instagram, writing, "We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit. DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever."

The following month, the hip-hop world was blitzed with the news of Irv Gotti's death. The Murder Inc. cofounder suffered a stroke last August. On Feb. 5, he died from complications from years of untreated diabetes. Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Ashanti and others were present at Irv's funeral, which was held in Gotti's hometown of Queens, N.Y. Ja Rule spoke at the service.

"I just wanna say, Irv, I love you," Ja said. "Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way. I know everybody has their moments of that with him. So, we are all here in celebration of your life. Because it will live on forever. I love you, my brother. See you when I get there."

Irv was 54 years old.

Young Scooter tragically died on his 39th birthday back in March. The Atlanta-bred rapper lost his life after fatally cutting his leg on a fence while fleeing from police. Maddeningly, the situation seems like it could have been avoided, as police have arrested a woman for making a false 911 call that set events in motion leading to Scooter's passing. Future eulogized his childhood friend and former artist on Instagram, writing, "Life will never b the same without u my brother," Hendrix posted. "I love you my [ninja emoji] this sh*t unreal [heartbroken emoji]."

