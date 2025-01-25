DJ Unk Dead at 43

Atlanta DJ and rapper, DJ Unk, has passed away at the age of 43.

DJ Unk's Death Announced

On Friday (Jan. 24), Unk's wife, Skerkita Long-Platt, announced the tragic news via Facebook.

"Please respect me and my family," she shared in a post. "I lost my husband and my kids lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I love you Anthony forever."

Unk's former record label, Big Oomp Records, also confirmed the passing via a post on Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk'," the message reads below. "On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit. DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever."

No further details are currently known.

DJ Unk exploded onto the national rap scene during a time when Atlanta hip-hop dance songs were dominating the radio. He put out the hit single "Walk It Out" in 2006, which featured remixes with Andre 3000 and Jim Jones. He followed the platinum release with another smash, "2 Step," in 2007.

In 2009, he reportedly suffered a heart attack at the age of 27. "I had some medical issues going on from not eating the right food and that just come from when I stopped taking care of myself," Unk told XXL in 2010. "I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife."

He released music sparingly in the following years. In 2023, he put out his most recent track "Show Out." He also performed at the Hip Hop 50 Tribute at the 2023 BET Awards.

