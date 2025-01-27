DJ Unk Cause of Death Revealed – Report

DJ Unk's cause of death has reportedly been revealed by his wife.

DJ Unk Cause of Death

On Sunday (Jan. 26), TMZ broke the news Unk's wife Sherkita Long-Platt revealed Unk, born Anthony Platt, died from a heart attack. Unk died in his sleep on Jan. 24, she tells the celebrity news site, dispelling rumors that drugs were involved in Unk's death. Sherkita says Unk did not do drugs.

DJ Unk Dead at 43

DJ Unk's death was first revealed by Sherkita via social media on Jan. 24.

"Please respect me and my family," she shared in a post on Facebook. "I lost my husband and my kids lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I love you Anthony forever."

Unk's former record label, Big Oomp Records, also confirmed the passing via a post on Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk'," the message read. "On behalf of Big Oomp Records and the BOR Family, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the countless fans who were touched by his artistry and spirit. DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever."

Famous for his hit songs "Walk It Out," released in 2006, and "2 Step," released in 2007, Unk left a lasting mark on the Atlanta rap scene during its rise in the 2000s. In 2009, he reportedly suffered a heart attack at the age of 27. "I had some medical issues going on from not eating the right food and that just come from when I stopped taking care of myself," Unk told XXL in 2010. "I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife."

A candlelight vigil will be held for Unk today (Jan. 27) in Atlanta.

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office for comment.