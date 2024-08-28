Wack 100 Claims Irv Gotti Suffered a Stroke and Walks With a ‘Walker’

Wack 100 claims Irv Gotti suffered a stroke and now walks with a walker.

Wack 100 Reavls Irv Gotti Suffered a Stroke

On Wednesday (Aug. 28), TMZ shared a clip of Wack 100 on an unnamed podcast speaking about how "under wraps" people have kept Gotti's recovery process since he experienced a stroke. Wack then realized as he was speaking that the public may not know this information yet, and Googled it to confirm.

"Oh sh*t, oh my God, let me check Google," Wack said before realizing, "I might have just said some sh*t that don't nobody know."

After realizing he'd just spilled the beans, Wack decided to lean into the news and break it right there.

"Well, it is what it is. I done already said this sh*t," Wack continued. "Irv Gotti had a stroke and Imma let you all see what he look like."

Wack then pulled up a photo, later shared with TMZ, of a thinner Irv Gotti using a cane to walk. Wack 100 said a worker from Gotti's rehab center sent the picture to him, and described Gotti as using a walker. The photo shows it to be a cane.

A rep for Murder Inc. cofounder then shared a statement to TMZ.

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," the statement read. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

XXL has reached out to Irv Gotti for further comment.

Irv Gotti Has Been Open About Health Struggles

Irv Gotti has been open about his struggle with diabetes and spoke about being diabetic during his 2023 appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. He said the disease is "deteriorating" his body, and that he's been diagnosed for "forever."

Check out Wack 100 speaking on Irv Gotti's current medical condition below.

Watch Wack 100 Claim Irv Gotti Suffered a Stroke and Walks With a "Walker"