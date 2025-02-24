The Tragic Details of Irv Gotti’s Death Are Coming to Light

Irv Gotti's passing earlier this month at the age of 54 has the hip-hop community in mourning mode. Now, more details are coming out about the Murder Inc. cofounder's tragic death.

Chris Gotti Reveals More Details About Irv Gotti's Death

On Feb. 20, Irv's brother, Chris Gotti, and Dame Dash were guests on Mark Halperin's 2 Way Tonight show on YouTube to discuss fighting diabetes and stroke awareness in the wake of Irv Gotti's untimely passing on Feb. 5. During the chat, Chris opened up about the cause of death.

"I believe [Irv] was diagnosed [with diabetes] when he was in his 40s," Chris reveals around the nine-minute mark of the interview below. "But Irv doesn't go to the doctor. So, that's why he's so late in being diagnosed. And when he finally did go get a real physical and a check-up, they were like, 'You're diabetic,' and he didn't believe it."

Chris went on to say Irv initially had Type-2 diabetes, which developed into Type-1 after going unchecked.

"He ate a bunch of Chinese food while playing poker and had a massive hemorrhagic stroke, which is bleeding of the brain," Chris later reveals about what finally led to Irv's death. "Diabetes is not what kills you. It's always something else. It's what diabetes does to the body that actually takes your life."

Irv Gotti Mourned During Funeral

Irv Gotti passed away surrounded by friends and family on Feb. 5, his family confirmed in an Instagram post the following day.

"Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike," the post read in part. "His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations."

Irv was laid to rest following a private memorial service held in New York City on Feb. 19, which was attended by Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Ashanti and others. Ja Rule delivered a tearful eulogy at the homegoing service, where he praised Irv for changing Ja's life.

Check out Chris Gotti opening up about Irv Gotti's health issues below.

Watch Chris Gotti Reveal the Tragic Details of Irv Gotti's Death