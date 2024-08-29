50 Cent Shows No Mercy After It’s Revealed That Irv Gotti Suffered a Stroke

50 Cent is going in on Irv Gotti for recently having a stroke.

50 Cent Reacts to Irv Gotti Stroke News

On Wednesday night (Aug. 28), 50 shared his thoughts on his nemesis Irv's health woes on Instagram. In the post, which can be seen below, Fif shared a photo of Irv walking with a cane. 50 captioned the photo, "Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you?" referencing a line from his 2002 song "Wanksta." "I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave," he added.

50 and Irv have been at odds for over two decades with the G-Unit and Murder Inc. beef dominating headlines in the early 2000s. There has been no love gained since then. And 50 has no issues laughing at his rivals' misfortune. Last month, 50 clowned Irv for sexual assault allegations that were filed against Irv.

Wack 100 Breaks News About Irv Gotti Suffering Stoke

Wack 100 recently broke the news about Irv Gotti's health issues in a video that went viral on Tuesday, and claimed the Murder Inc. cofounder's team was keeping the news under wraps. Following Wack's revelation, Irv's camp released the following statement to TMZ confirming the report.

"Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago," the statement read. "He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life."

