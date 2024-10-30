Ray J Explains Exactly What Happened When Diddy’s Sons Ran Up on Him at the Club

Ray J explains exactly what happened when Diddy's sons pressed him at a recent Halloween party.

Ray J Explains Near-Scuffle With Diddy's Sons

On Tuesday (Oct. 29), Ray J joined an X Spaces session with Wack 100 where the crooner's reported near-scuffle with Justin, Christian and Quincy Combs at influencer Tara Electra's Halloween party in Los Angeles over the weekend was being discussed.

"Bro, you know I'm not gon' call y'all ’cause this could go somewhere else," Ray J said in the video below.

When Wack queried how many people ran down on Ray J, he confirmed it was more than just the trio of Combs kids. "I don't know, like eight [people]," Ray said.

"I tried to talk some sense into what happened," Ray J added. "Luckily, the homie Chris [Brown] was there."

Ray J and the Combs Brothers Have Heated Confrontation

Earlier in the day, news broke that Ray J was confronted following the party by Quincy, Christian and Justin, who were upset over comments Ray J made about the embattled father. According to witnesses, the trio pressed Ray J, who attended the party with Amber Rose and his manager David Weintraud, and things almost went left. However, as Ray J confirmed, Chris Breezy saw what was going on and stepped in to defuse the situation.

After initially having a neutral stance when commenting on Diddy's sexual assault lawsuits back in April, Ray J has jokingly called out Diddy in multiple videos since the music mogul's arrest.

Check out Ray J telling his side below.

Watch Ray J Explaining What Happened During the Confrontation With Diddy's Sons