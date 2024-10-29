Diddy’s Sons Get in Heated Confrontation With Ray J, Chris Brown Steps in to Stop It – Report

Diddy's sons Quincy, Justin and Christian reportedly got into a heated confrontation with Ray J at a recent Halloween party that Chris Brown stepped in to defuse.

Diddy's Sons Nearly Scuffle With Ray J

On Tuesday (Oct. 29), TMZ reported that a scuffle nearly went down between Diddy's son's and Ray J at influencer Tara Electra's Halloween party in Los Angeles over the weekend. According to the celebrity news site, the Combs bros. confronted Ray J in the parking lot after the party let out about comments he's made about their father, who is currently enthralled in a criminal case and facing dozens of civil lawsuits. The trio reportedly pressed Ray J, who attended the party with Amber Rose and his manager David Weintraud, and things almost got physical.

Ray J was reportedly open to talking it out with the bros but was also not opposed to throwing hands. However, according to witnesses, Chris Brown saw the conflict happening from his car and stepped in to defuse the situation. TMZ reports that this is not the first time the brothers have confronted Ray J about commenting on their father's legal issues.

Back in April, Ray J weighed in on the mounting lawsuits against Diddy during an interview with a TMZ cameraman and said he believed the lack of celebrities coming forward to defend Diddy may be due to people reserving judgement until more evidence comes out. This was before video leaked showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016 and Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. Ray J has since made videos calling out Diddy.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's camp for comment.

