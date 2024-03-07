Dame Dash recalls smacking record executive Steve Stoute in a social media post about Steve criticizing Dame's issues with Jay-Z.

Dame Dash Claims He Slapped Steve Stoute

On Wednesday (March 6), Dame Dash shared a post on Instagram that shows a clip of Steve Stoute giving his thoughts on the Roc-a-Fella Records breakup during a recent interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast. Apparently, Dame was not too happy about Steve opining that it was ultimately Dame's ego that caused the rift with Jay-Z.

"This is the reason I had to smack the shit out of @stevestoute a couple years ago," Dame captioned the post, "because he’s always speaking on other men’s business good thing I’ve evolved."

Steve Stoute Criticizes Dame's Handling of Roc-a-Fella Records

Steve Stoute opened up about his thoughts on the breakup of the Roc while speaking with Club Shay Shay's Shannon Sharpe in the interview, which aired on Wednesday.

"The people around him wanted to meet with other people. People were becoming less beholden to him but he was unaware of it," Steve said. "And then while he was building businesses, he would go off all around the world with cameras and girls and all kinds of crazy shit, and then come back flipping on everybody as if [they were wrong]."

He added: "Jay grew up, Jay wanted more. I think Jay saw Dame’s ceiling and I think that’s really what it was. He wanted more. Everybody wanted more. Dame just had a very particular way of approaching things."

