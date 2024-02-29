Did Cam’ron and Mase Buy Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Records Shares?

Did Cam'ron and Ma$e buy Dame Dash's Roc-a Fella Records shares? The duo joked about making the purchase on a recent episode of their podcast.

Cam'ron and Ma$e Joke About Buying Dame Dash's Roc-a-Fella Records Shares

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Cam'ron and Ma$e put out the latest episode of their It Is What It Is podcast. Around the 1:30 mark of the pod, which can be seen below, cohost Treasure Wilson asks the duo about a rumor that they were going to buy one-third of Roc-a-Fella Records from Dame Dash. At first, the rappers just laugh at the query, with Ma$e giving his best Birdman hand rub impression.

"Let's just say I did for $20 times who knows how much," Ma$e jokes. "Let just say hypothetically."

"Hypothetically, did it happen?" Cam responds.

"I have a secret I might want to tell you I been working on," Ma$e replies.

"Me too," Cam adds. "Hypothetically, it might have happened already...I'm just doing business, bro. I'm not here trying to play games or chess against anybody. I'm here solely for business," Killa continues when asked by Ma$e if this is a master chess move on his part to get back at Jay-Z for their past beef.

Dame Dash Forced to Sell Roc-a-Fella Shares

Cam and Ma$e's possible purchase comes two weeks after a judge ordered Dame to sell his one-third ownership in Roc-a-Fella Records in order to pay off a judgment in another court case. In January of 2019, film producer Josh Webber filed a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit against Dame in connection to a dispute over the 2019 film Dear Frank. In September of 2022, a judge sided with Webber. Dame was ordered to pay Webber $705,400 plus $117,884.71 in legal fees. Dame did not pay, which led to Webber asking the judge to confiscate Dame's assets in order to pay off the debt.

See video of Cam'ron and Ma$e joking about possibly buying Dame Dash's Roc-a-Fella Records shares below.

Watch Cam'ron and Ma$e Joke About Copping Dame's Roc Shares