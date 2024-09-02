50 Cent recalls his wild first time meeting Eminem in a recent interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

50 Cent Describes His First Encounter With Eminem

On Sunday (Sept. 1), a new episode of Wallo and Gillie Da King's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast was uploaded on YouTube. In the episode, which can be seen below, Wallo and Gillie interviewed 50 Cent, where he discussed his business ventures, career and much more. During one point of the discussion, Fif revealed what his first meeting with his good friend Eminem was like, implying that it felt surreal.

"It was wild, it felt like. Remember that show they had? Punk'd on MTV?," 50 Cent asked Wallo and Gillie Da King at the 51:04-mark of the video below. "I thought they had cameras and they was going to come out and say 'You've been punked.'"

From there, the Queens, N.Y. rapper gave more details about his and the Detroit MC's initial link up. The former G-Unit leader claimed that he wore a bulletproof vest at the time, which threw Slim Shady off after hugging him. Additionally, Eminem's excitement about their meetup made him skeptical.

"He flew me to LA, right. I came out. I was so bugged out from the experience that I came through the airport with the vest and s**t on. I'm lucky I took the shock plate out the front of the joint. Because when I came through it didn't. But the lawyer that I had with me that took me to him, I get there he's like "'Yo' he felt the vest and s**t and was like," Fif said before re-enacting Eminem's facial expression. "'Yo this is going to be the biggest s**t right?' He was so excited that it made me question whether what was happening was right 'cause I just wasn't so used to it. It felt so good that it couldn't be like right. I'm like 'Yo, nah.'"

50 Cent Reveals He Spent $24 Million in Legal Fees

In his recent interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Fif also revealed that he's had to lawyer up on individuals who try to bring him. Because of this, he's spent a pretty penny on legal fees throughout his career.

"I've spent $24 million in my career so far. I can't wait till I get rich. Just on lawyers," 50 stated at the 27-minute mark in the video below.

50 then expressed that he doesn't have a manager. Instead, he leans on a "general counsel" to discuss business moves.

"Why would I need you to manage me for?" 50 continued. "I've done every deal a 100 f**king times. They all want to work at a percentage and you want a percentage from me?"

"You didn't build this, I built this," the rapper added, alluding to his G-Unit Film and Television business.

