50 Cent Reveals That He’s Spent $24 Million on Legal Fees in His Career So Far

On a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, 50 Cent revealed that he has spent $24 million on legal fees during his career, so far.

50 Cent Spent $24 million on Legal Fees in His Career

50 Cent chopped it up with Wallo and Gillie Da King on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Sept. 1) on YouTube. In the video interview, which can be viewed below, 50 talked about his career, his latest business ventures, Rick Ross and more.

During the convo, the New York rhymer talked about suing people who agitate him and revealed that he has spent millions of dollars on legal fees during his career.

"I've spent $24 million in my career, so far. I can't wait till I get rich. Just on lawyers," 50 stated at the 27-minute mark in the video below.

"I've spent $24 million in my career on legal fees," he repeated.

The former G-Unit leader then disclosed that he does not have a manager. Instead, he relies on a "general counsel" to discuss business matters.

"Why would I need you to manage me for?" 50 explained. "I've done every deal a 100 f**king times. They all want to work at a percentage and you want a percentage from me?"

"You didn't build this, I built this," he added, referring to his G-Unit Film & Television empire.

50 Cent Claims Rick Ross Is Faking Rich Lifestyle

Elsewhere in the interview, the topic of 50 Cent's long-standing beef with Rick Ross came up.

50 told Gillie that Ross has "Nothing else [working] for him outside of mentioning me."

Fif also claimed that Ross' rich lifestyle is "just a presentation" and not a real reflection of his wealth. He referred to Rozay's expansive mansion in Fayetteville, Ga. 50 suggested that Ross doesn't make enough money to maintain the property because he performs in nightclubs only.

"You see that big white elephant, that property that he lives at?" 50 questioned. "It costs more than the nightclubs. He's in the nightclubs. We know what they give you."

"He can stay until he's a squatter, holding on to the leg of the chair that moves, " he continued. "But that's what it is. It's just part of a presentation."

"What kind of rich ni**a cut his own grass? Why you out there cutting your own grass?" 50 asked.

"You tryna to save money, ni**a? You don't want to pay for the lawn to get cut, huh? The AC is broken in that muthaf**ker," he jokingly added.

Ross caught wind of 50 Cent's critical remarks and questioned his loyalty to Dr. Dre, who he has stated was a big influence on his life. Rozay noticed that Fif sided with Drake during his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. Even after the beef had simmered, 50 Cent was spotted hanging out with Drizzy at a Toronto party.

Read More: Rick Ross to Host Boxing Match Between Tyson and Holyfield

Watch 50 Cent chop it up with Wallo and Gillie Da Kid on Million Dollaz Worth of Game below.

Watch Million Dollaz Worth of Game Episode 289: 50 Cent