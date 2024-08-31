Rick Ross Says Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Are Going to Fight Boxing Match in His Front Yard

Rick Ross recently announced that Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are going to fight in a boxing match in his front yard.

Rozay Claims Tyson and Holyfield Will Fight in His Front Yard

On Friday (Aug. 31), Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Story to claim that he's going to set up a boxing match between former heavyweight fighters Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. According to Rozay, the showdown will happen in his front yard on his expansive Georgia mansion, aka "The Promise Land," in Fayetteville, Ga.

In the clip below, Ross dubbed the proposed Tyson-Holyfield fight, "Thrilla in Manila III."

"Once Tyson knocks out Jake Paul, I'ma get Tyson and Holyfield to fight in my front yard," Rozay stated, pointing at his green pasture. "I'm going to put a ring right there."

"I want the judges to be Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart [and] DJ Akademiks. The ring is gonna be right there at the Promise Land," he continued.

"'Thrilla in Manila'—the biggest," he concluded.

For those who don't know, The highly-anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and famed YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take place on Nov. 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The exhibition match, titled "The Baddest Man on the Planet," will be available for streaming on Netflix.

So if Ross is planning to have a Tyson-Holyfield boxing match it will most likely happen next year.

Rick Ross also posted an image of Evander Holyfield with the caption, "Cut the grass, so the snakes will show."

That description was directly aimed at his rap rival 50 Cent.

Rick Ross Claps Back at 50 Cent for Saying His Rich Lifestyle Is Fake

Prior to Rick's announcement of hosting a Tyson-Holyfield fight at his mansion in Georgia, he engaged in a back and forth with 50 Cent, who had questioned his rich lifestyle.

On an upcoming episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Fif insisted that Rozay's rich lifestyle is "just a presentation" and not a real reflection of his wealth.

In the clip below, 50 suggested that Ross doesn't make enough money to maintain his glorious Georgia property.

"You see that big white elephant, that property that he lives at?" he asked. "It costs more than the nightclubs. He's in the nightclubs. We know what they give you."

"He can stay until he's a squatter, holding on to the leg of the chair that moves, " he continued. "But that's what it is. It's just part of a presentation."

"What kind of rich ni**a cut his own grass? Why you out there cutting your own grass?" 50 inquired.

"You tryna to save money, ni**a? You don't want to pay for the lawn to get cut, huh? The AC is broken in that muthaf**ker," he jokingly added.

Ross caught wind of 50's comments and clapped back, questioning 50 Cent's loyalty to Dr. Dre during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap beef.

"I thought Dr. Dre put you on?" the Miami rhymer asked. "I thought Dr. Dre was the set? I thought you was loyal to Dr. Dre?"

