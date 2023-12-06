Kid Cudi Responds to LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul and YouTuber-Boxer Jake Paul Claiming the Rapper Is Not Accepted in Cleveland and Switched Up

Kid Cudi is responding to LeBron James' agent Rich Paul and YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul's recent comments about the rapper not being accepted in Cleveland and "switching up."

Kid Cudi Responds to Rich Paul and Jake Paul

On Tuesday night (Dec. 5), Kid Cudi shared a lengthy post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he opposed Rich Paul and Jake Paul's recent statements about him.

"Ok so I just saw this and heres my thoughts: Rich Paul doesn't know me," Cudi typed. "He doesn't know my life. My mom lives in Cleveland and Ive been goin there on holidays and summer breaks for years. Mostly when im in Cleveland, it's family time. Im not throwin events in the city cuz it's already too hot for me in the city. When im there I like the chill. Im not hangin at Cleveland clubs or in the streets or whatever the f**k else u expect me to do. Oh I get it, was I suppose to catch a couple Browns or Cavs games? Im the most lowkey guy around. You aint suppose to see me brother."

Cudi added: "Thats number 1. Number 2: I will say the city of Cleveland has embraced me over the years. So I disagree. Radio in Cleveland might not play my s**t, but I had 20k people at Moon Man's Landing in Cleveland last year. A success. And were doin it again too. Not only does the city embrace me, I make most people in that city and the state of Ohio proud. Everytime I record a record I mention the city. Thats all day. Everybody that listens to my music knows Im proud of where im from."

Cudi also addressed Jake Paul's comments, where the boxer claimed Cudi quoted him an "astronomical fee" to perform at a boxing match.

"And 3rd, as far as Jake Paul, listen chief, Im an artist," Cudi continued. "A real one. I make art for a living. Im not some guy that comes out to perform at boxing matches. I entertained it tho cuz it was u, and tho it went against what I stand for I submitted a fee. My fee is my fee. Especially for some s**t thats not my style. If im gonna do it it's gonna be worth it for my pockets and time. This is business baby. Im not these other rappin a*s n***as that will show up for a lil check. U came to me u shoulda knew what time it was young man. U dont know me either to say im anything broski. So theres that. Ok, these are my thoughts."

Rich Paul and Jake Paul Discuss Kid Cudi on Podcast

Rich Paul and Jake Paul, both Ohio natives, recently chopped it up on the latter's BS w/ Jake Paul podcast in an episode that aired last week. During the sit-down, both men discussed Kid Cudi.

"Do I think how Cudi treats Cleveland is weird? No, because I don’t think Cleveland ever embraced Cudi, unfortunately," Rich said. "Because you can’t expect somebody to treat a situation any different to how they were treated."

Jake chimed in with his own experience with Cudi, where he claimed the rap star tried to over charge him to perform at his fight with Tyron Woodley in 2021.

"I get it," Jake said. "But it’s like, this was some s**t to tap in back with the city. Like, first event back from COVID."

See Kid Cudi's response to Rich Paul and Jake Paul's comments below.

