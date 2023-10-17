Toronto Maple Leafs Quit Using Kid Cudi’s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ as Goal Song After One Game

The ice hockey team, Toronto Maple Leafs, quit using Steve Aoki's remix of Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" as their goal song after one game.

Toronto Maple Leafs Use Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" as Their Goal Song for One Game

On Wednesday (Oct. 11), the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off the season against the Montreal Canadiens and showcased their new goal song, Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness," after forward player Noah Grego made a score for the team, which can be heard below. However, the single was scrapped as their goal anthem once they competed against Minnesota Wild on Oct. 14. The team replaced Cudi's 2010 record with "Dup Dup" by Mickie Krause.

According to the sports site TSN, the team decided not to move forward with Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" based on a part of the single's lyrics, which speaks about driving while under the influence.

"Driving drunk, I'm doin' my thang," Kid Cudi raps on the song.

The Toronto Maple Leafs initially played Hall & Oates' "You Make My Dreams" as their victory tune for five full seasons before deciding to try something new with the Cudi track.

Kid Cudi States He's Dropping a Comic Book Soon

Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" being scrapped as the Toronto Maple Leaf's goal song comes on the heels of his comic book reveal. On Oct. 14, Kid Cudi announced during his time at New York Comic Con that he's releasing a comic book called Moon Man. Moon Man, which will be released in January of 2024, is about an astronaut named Ramon Townsend who becomes famous after saving his crew from a fatal moon mission. The book is co-written by Kyle Higgins and illustrated by Marco Locati and Igor Monti.

Look at the Toronto Maple Leafs playing their temporary goal song, Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness," below.

Watch the Toronto Maple Leafs Use Steve Aiko's Remix of Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" as Their Goal Song for One Game

Listen to Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness"