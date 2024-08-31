50 Cent Insists Rick Ross’ Rich Lifestyle Is Just a Presentation, Rozay Claps Back

On the next episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, 50 Cent insisted that Rick Ross' rich lifestyle is just a presentation and not real.

On an upcoming episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, 50 Cent claimed that Rick Ross' wealth is just a facade and not real. Rozay caught wind of Fif's remarks and responded.

In the clip, which can be viewed down below, Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Gillie Da King posed a question to 50, inquiring about his ongoing feud with Rick Ross, which has spanned several years. The New York rhymer told Gillie that Ross has "Nothing else [working] for him outside of mentioning me."

50 then claimed Rozay's rich lifestyle is "just a presentation" and not a real reflection of his wealth. He pointed to Ross' Georgia mansion, dubbed "The Promise Land," in Fayetteville, Ga. The entertainment mogul suggested that Ross doesn't make enough money to maintain the property.

"You see that big white elephant, that property that he lives at?" 50 questioned. "It costs more than the nightclubs. He's in the nightclubs. We know what they give you."

"He can stay until he's a squatter, holding on to the leg of the chair that moves, " he continued. "But that's what it is. It's just part of a presentation."

"What kind of rich ni**a cut his own grass? Why you out there cutting your own grass?" 50 asked.

"You tryna to save money, ni**a? You don't want to pay for the lawn to get cut, huh? The AC is broken in that muthaf**ker," he jokingly added.

Rozay Claps Back at 50 Cent, Suggest 50 Is Not Loyal

Rick Ross caught wind of 50 Cent's remarks and responded to his claim that he's faking his rich lifestyle.

In a video captured from his Instagram Story, which can be viewed below, the Miami bawse ran down a list of his accumulated wealth: His Georgia property, his private jet and his upcoming 4th annual Car & Bike Show.

Next, Ross questioned 50's loyalty to Dr. Dre. Rozay noticed that Fif sided with Drake during his lyrical feud with Kendrick Lamar. Even after the beef had simmered, 50 Cent was spotted hanging out with Drizzy at a Toronto party.

"I thought Dr. Dre put you on?" Ross questioned. "I thought Dr. Dre was the set? I thought you was loyal to Dr. Dre?"

"You mean you went with the Canadian over Dr. Dre who you said changed your life," he continued. "I thought…loyalty."

"But you did shut the f**k up when once the Canadian took the L, you got totally quiet. You did," he concluded.

Ross then announced plans to host a boxing event on his spacious Georgia mansion featuring retired heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. The 48-year-old rhymer expressed his intention to bring together these legendary fighters for an exciting match right outside his front door.

One thing's for sure, Rick Ross has some creative ideas when it comes to presenting major events at his mansion.

