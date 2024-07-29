Rick Ross’ Son’s Mother Tia Kemp Demands the Rapper Pay $200,000 College Tuition

Tia Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross's son William Robert III, is demanding that the rapper pay their son's $200,000 college tuition.

On Sunday (July 28), a video from Tia Kemp's latest TikTok Live session surfaced online. In the video, which can be seen below, the Aunt-Tea Podcast cohost shows off a paper that shows the amount of her and Rozay's son William Roberts III's college tuition. As she points at the highlighted figure of $209,931.58, Tia asks William to hop on a phone call with Rick Ross to discuss the hefty bill.

"I ain’t playing," Tia states in the video below. "I need you to call your daddy right now. You tell him. You screenshot this right now, that right there and you tell him that's how much I need in my bank account."

From there, Tia expresses that she wants Rick Ross to pay the full tuition cost. She also hilariously addresses The Biggest Bawse's ownership of nearly 30 Wingstop locations across the United States.

"I ain't talking no $20,000. I'm sick of them little $20,000," Tia continues. "I'm sick of those 20-piece wings. I need 200-something thousand wings. You tell him there's a bunch of 0's behind that. Not a 20-piece."

Rick Ross and Tia Kemp's son recently graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He is committed to play football at Bethune-Cookman University.

Tia Kemp Calls Out Rick Ross for Claiming That He's Done With Child Support

Tia's latest request for compensation comes after Rick Ross celebrated that he no longer had to pay child support for their son William Roberts III, who is now 18. On June 16, which also happened to be Father's Day, Rozay hopped on his Instagram Story with a question about child support for his followers.

"This what I want to know. What would you rather celebrate?" Rick Ross asked in a video shared on his Instagram Story below. "Father's Day or the date of your last child support payment? Or what if your last child support payment was on Father's Day weekend? That's what you call divine divinity."

After coming across the rapper's video, Tia Kemp called him out for being overjoyed about no longer paying child support for their son. Tia asserted that regardless of William's age, she could still request the payments at any given time, especially when it was time for their son to go to college.

"I heard you was over there talking about the best Father's Day gift you coulda got was sending your last child support payment," she responded in the video below. "You stupid, silly muthaf**ka. I don't give a f**k about your child support payments, b**ch. And if I want some more, I'll take my a*s over to family court and get some while he is going to college. B**ch, you ain't worthy for me sitting in the system and going back and forth to court to drag your big, fat, funky Ozempic-taking a*s down for a little something."

In a separate video shared on her Instagram page, she burned a picture of Rick Ross in a metal container in her living room.

