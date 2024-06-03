Rick Ross Gets Backlash for His Car and Bike Show

Rick Ross' third annual Car & Bike Show went down over the weekend, and despite it appearing to go off without a hitch, many people are complaining about the event.

Complaints About Rick Ross Car Show

On June 1, Rozay hosted his Rick Ross Car & Bike Show at his The Promise Land estate in Fayetteville, Ga. According to the rapper, over 12,000 people descended upon his lawn to check out the event, which featured hundreds of tricked-out and exotic rides. However, not everyone was satisfied with the showcase. Many people have complained about missteps in the comment section of Ross' Instagram posts about the event.

"The fact that you sold tickets but ppl who traveled over 7+ hours couldn’t get in and were turned away!" one person wrote. "That’s bad business & will never support this AGAIN."

"Waited in live for five hours to get on a bus , only to be told they don’t have anymore wristbands , and you can’t get in the bus with no wristband," another commenter posted. "This whole process was a zoo , from the wrong address , had us all going to somebodies house , to trying to find and get into the parking place after the fact , and the shuttle situation . My first and last time doing this s**t."

Someone else commented, "I didn’t get a chance to go inside because of the shuttle services and the extremely long lines, I spent my hard working money and was disappointed."

Rick Ross' latest car show comes following pushback for the event last year. Prior to the 2023 show, the rapper's neighbors urged the city to deny his permit, citing traffic headaches and noise pollution caused by the inaugural car show in 2022. After some back and forth between the city and Rozay's legal team, the show was allowed to take place.

See footage from Rick Ross' third annual Car & Bike Show and complaints below.

Check Out Video From Rick Ross' Third Annual Car & Bike Show