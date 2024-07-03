50 Cent Won’t Stop Going In on Rick Ross for Getting Attacked in Canada

50 Cent can't stop, won't stop going in on Rick Ross after Rozay was attacked at a music festival in Canada over the weekend.

50 Cent Relentlessly Taunts Rick Ross About Fight

Rick Ross and his crew getting jumped at the 2024 Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday (June 30) has been a trending topic. And Rozay's nemesis 50 Cent has been taking every opportunity to go in on the Bawse. The day after the incident, on Monday (July 1), Fif shared a video on social media commenting on the fight.

"Hey guys. I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada, and I want to say to everyone that I hope that that brother made it home safely," the Queens, N.Y. rapper said in the video below. "I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you’re out in the world. That part where that young guy went like—he did this little move and shit and got knocked the f**k out—that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp."

50 didn't stop there. He continued to taunt Rozay in another post that shows Ross escaping the scrap.

"LMAO THE GREAT ESCAPE!" Fif captioned the clip, which can be seen below. "MEEKA CALL THE CHASERS, THEY ARE CHASING ME. LOL."

50 has continued to make jokes at Ross' expense, sharing a viral social media video parodying the situation and clowning Ross during an Instagram Live with comedian Earthquake and singer Keith Sweat.

Rick Ross Gets in Sticky Situation at Canadian Music Festival

Rick Ross' appearance at the Ignite Fest turned violent following his set. Video was captured that shows Ross and crew walking through a crowd of people while Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss song "Not Like Us" plays in the background when tensions flare. Following an argument, a man punches Rozay and all hell breaks loose. One of the rapper's security guards can be seen getting pummeled by multiple men.

Ross later downplayed the brawl on social media by captioning a photo of himself in front of his plane, "Vancouver it was fun til next time."

Check out all the times 50 Cent has reacted to Rick Ross' L below.

See 50 Cent Going In on Rick Ross for Getting Jumped in Canada