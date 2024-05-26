50 Cent Calls Out Rick Ross for His Controversial ‘U.O.E.N.O.’ Lyrics, Ross Responds

50 Cent recently called out Rick Ross over his controversial "U.O.E.N.O." lyrics, and Rozay clapped back with a vicious response.

50 Cent and Rick Ross Clash on Social Media

On Saturday (May 25), 50 Cent jumped on Instagram and called out Rick Ross over his controversial lyrics on Rocko's 2013 single, "U.O.E.N.O." On the song, Rozay rapped, "Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it."

At the time, the rap veteran received a ton of backlash for his questionable lyrics. Ross eventually apologized for his verse. "I dont condone rape. Apologies for the #lyric interpreted as rape," he wrote on Twitter in 2013. In an interview with New Orleans radio station Q93.3, the Miami bawse clarified that he doesn't condone rape in any form.

"I would never use the term rape, you know, in my lyrics. And as far as my camp, hip hop don't condone that, the streets don't condone that, nobody condones that."

Fast-forward on IG, 50 posted a photo, which can be viewed below, that shows a caricature of R. Kelly, with faded images of Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein in the background. The photo was accompanied by Ross' verse from "U.O.E.N.O."

Fif captioned the post: "You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song? I DRUGGED HER A*S, AND I RAP*D HER ASS, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT!"

Ross caught wind of his IG post and responded on The Neighborhood Talk's blog post about 50's post.

"This was a Lyric, Daphne joy accused/says you sodomized and raped her as you held her down in front of your son [palm on face emoji] Curtis [spooked face emoji] @50cent," he typed in the comment section, which can be viewed below.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls King Combs After Being Dissed

50's Ex-Girlfriend Daphne Joy Makes Serious Sexual Abuse Claims Against Him

Rick Ross' response is in reference to Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent's son Sire, who claimed Fif allegedly raped and sexually abused her in their past relationship.

Back in March, Daphne posted a lengthy post addressing 50's jokey remarks regarding the allegations made in the lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones that she was an alleged sex worker for Diddy.

"Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now," she began in the post, which tagged 50 Cent. "You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people's lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing. We moved to New York to give you an opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you."

"I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you never even earned. Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she continued. "You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time."

50 Cent has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Daphne Joy demanding she retract her Instagram post. The New York rhymer is also seeking in excess of $1 million, claiming the false allegation could be detrimental to his business associations.

Check out 50 Cent's post on Rick Ross and Rozay's response to Fif's trolling below.

See 50 Cent Call Out Rick Ross for His "U.O.E.N.O." Lyrics

See Rick Ross' Response to 50 Cent's Post