50 Cent Unexpectedly Shows Up at a Diddy Comedy Roast Benefitting Domestic Violence Victims

50 Cent let the laughs fly at a Diddy roast in Miami over the weekend. While there were plenty of jokes, the event had a serious benefit: to raise money for domestic violence victims.

50 Cent Shows Up as a Surprise Guest for Diddy Roast

There was a Diddy roast happening in Miami last Saturday (June 8), not too far from the rap mogul's home that was raided this past March as part of a sex trafficking investigation. The event, put on by local comedians at The Dead Flamingo Pop-Up inside Casa Tiki, had a special surprise guest in the building who just so happens to be Sean Combs' nemesis: 50 Cent.

Fif confirmed he showed up to the Diddy roast after posting an Instagram photo of the Miami Herald's news article about the event. "Yes, I was in attendance I thought puffy might show up because I saw Tom Brady at his," he wrote. "[shrug emoji] he didn’t come, I had the shooters [camera emoji] get your mind out gutter videographers [eyes emoji] what!”

However, the G-Unit leader deleted that post and made another with the caption: "This was some cool s**t to see in person, and the proceeds went to victims of sexual assault."

During the roast, hosted by comedians Brittney Brave and Danny B, jokes were centered on the accusations against Diddy, which include sexual assault and violence.

"We actually found out why they call him Puffy," Brittney Brave said during her time on the mic. "They call him Puffy because that’s how he leaves his girlfriends after the relationship."

The roast was part of a fundraiser to benefit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. While there was a good cause associated with the comedy show, making light of victims' experiences is controversial.

Fif is currently working on an upcoming Diddy documentary, which is tentatively titled Diddy Do It?. The project sold to Netflix in May. Proceeds from the doc will reportedly go to sexual assault victims. Since last November, when Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie filed the explosive lawsuit accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, physical abuse and other disturbing acts, 50 Cent has continued to put Diddy on blast on social media. The two rappers have a beef that dates back to 2006.

Countless trolling and clowning by Fif has culminated in a documentary that will shed light on the many accusations and lawsuits against Diddy. The hip-hop exec currently has a total of seven lawsuits that were filed against him, including Cassie's settled suit, alleging rape, sexual assault, violence and unpaid wages, among other claims.

Take a look at 50 Cent letting the laughs fly at the Diddy roast below.

